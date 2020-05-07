Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) virtual annual meeting went mostly by the board book today, as shareholders elected nine directors to a one-year term, approved management proposals and rejected most shareholder proposals.

Along with the board elections, shareholders approved executive compensation and ratified the company's auditor.

They also defeated four shareholder proposals: to eliminate an investment option under the nonqualified executive savings plan; expand disclosure of the company’s lobbying activities and expenditures; issue a report on the feasibility of incorporating a user privacy metric into executive incentive compensation; and amend the company’s existing policy providing for shareholder approval of executive severance arrangements.

A shareholder proposal calling for a bylaw amendment allowing a group of shareholders owning at least 10% of Verizon stock to call special meetings was approved by a slim margin.