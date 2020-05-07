Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) has filed its initial Form 10 Registration Statement with the SEC for its proposed split of the Nielsen Global Connect business, a key milestone in the planned separation.

The company is planning Nielsen Global Connect to be an independent, public company, structured as a distribution to Nielsen Holdings shareholders of 100% of the shares of a new entity.

The transaction is intended to be tax-free to Nielsen holders - who after the transaction would continue holding current ownership interest in the Nielsen Global Media business, as well as in Nielsen Global Connect via the new stand-alone company.