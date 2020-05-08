Danaher (NYSE:DHR) priced concurrent offerings of 9.5M common shares at $163/share and 1.55M shares of 5.00% series B mandatory convertible preferred stock at a price of $1,000/share.

Underwriters have separate 30-day options to purchase up to an additional 1,426,379 shares of common stock, and up to an additional 167,500 shares of mandatory convertible preferred stock.

Net proceeds from the common stock offering and preferred stock offering will be ~$1.50B and $~1.51B respectively will be used for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is May 12.

Source: Press Release