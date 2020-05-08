Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) priced an offering of $1B 3.625% senior notes due 2030 and $1B 4.650% senior notes due 2050.

The 2030 Notes were priced at 100.000% of their principal amount to yield 3.625% to maturity. The 2050 Notes were priced at 99.872% of their principal amount to yield 4.658% to maturity.

The Notes will be unsecured and will rank equally with all of DCL's other unsecured senior indebtedness. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary Scripps Networks Interactive.

Net proceeds of ~$2B will be used to fund the previously announced tender offers for several series of outstanding notes issued by DCL and Scripps and to pay accrued and unpaid interest, premiums, fees and expenses in connection with those tender offers and any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is May 18.

