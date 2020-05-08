Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) prices public offering of 4M common shares at $32.50, yielding gross proceeds of ~$130M.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 common shares.

Net proceeds will be used to support the commercialization of its r-SNM System in the United States, Europe and Canada, to conduct SNM-related research and development activities and to fund the technological enhancement of its r-SNM System; and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is May 12.

AXNX -2.2% after hours to $34.15

Source: Press Release