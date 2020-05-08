Top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China talked by phone overnight, pledging to create "governmental infrastructures necessary to make the phase one trade deal "a success."

"In spite of the current global health emergency, both countries fully expect to meet their obligations under the agreement in a timely manner," according to an emailed statement from the USTR.

The call alleviated tensions seen earlier in the week after President Trump threatened to "terminate" the pact if China failed to buy promised goods and services from the U.S.

