Trade optimism lifts futures, job report ahead

Removing a chunk of trade uncertainty that had been hanging over the market, top U.S. and Chinese officials have agreed to strengthen cooperation for a phase one trade deal.

U.S. stock index futures rose another 1% on the news, building on a strong week that saw the Nasdaq Composite yesterday reenter positive territory for 2020.

An ugly jobs report is also on tap, though the market has so far blown past weak data amid progress toward COVID-19 treatment, loosening restrictions and reopening of economies.