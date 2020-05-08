Worst jobs report since the Great Depression

The April non-farm payrolls report is expected to show that a record 22M jobs were lost as the U.S. shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus, driving the unemployment rate to 16%.

Putting it in perspective: The U.S. economy has never lost more than 2M jobs in a single month, and while the unemployment rate reached 25% in 1933, it got there much more slowly.

Due to the scale and speed of the job losses, some see a quicker recovery as things reopen, though others, like JPMorgan's Bob Michele, predict it will take 10-12 years to get unemployment back to pre-pandemic levels.