Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) reports company-owned comparable restaurant sales declined 13.5% in Q1.

Traffic decreased 14.1% and average check +0.7%

Total restaurant sales down 8.8% to $103M.

Franchise income contracted 20.4% to $3.6M.

Average unit weekly sales fell 13.8% to $96K.

Food and beverage costs as a percentage of restaurant sales grew 150 bps to 29.7%, primarily driven by a 3.7% increase in total beef costs.

During the quarter, before the impact of COVID-19 on business operations, the company repurchased ~902K shares for $13.2M, at an average price of $14.66/share.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty around the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has withdrawn its FY2020 outlook.

