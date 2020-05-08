Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) moves 4.3% higher in pre-market as the Q1 earnings easily beat estimates

Improved drilling efficiencies in the Utica Shale and SCOOP by 11% and 32%, respectively, versus full year 2019 levels

Though net daily production declined 17% Y/Y to ~1,054 MMcfe per day, with adjusted EBITDA of $128.3M from down $209M in Q1 2019

Reduced long-term debt by ~$79.6M at end of the quarter, when compared to December 31, 2019 primarily through discounted bond repurchases; also, redetermined its borrowing base at $700M

Amid the current outlook for low oil prices, the company plans to shut in a minimal amount production over the next few months, impacting its production by less than 20 MMcfe/day.

Gulfport currently forecasts 2020 total capex to be at or below the low end of previous guidance range of $285M - $310M

Previously: Gulfport Energy EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (May 7)