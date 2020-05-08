HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) reports Coordination of Benefits revenue rose 11.5% to $118.1M in Q1.

Payment Integrity revenue expanded 41.8% to $39.3M, whereas Population Health Management revenue fell 2.3% to $14M.

Operating margin rate slipped 250 bps to 10.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 15% to $47.1M.

FY2020 Guidance: Total Revenue: $690M to $705M; Net income: $62M to $74M; Adjusted EBITDA: $177M to $187M; Depreciation and amortization: ~$50M; Net interest expense: ~$6M; Capital expenditures: ~$30M to $35M; Tax rate: 28% to 30%.

