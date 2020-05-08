HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) reports Coordination of Benefits revenue rose 11.5% to $118.1M in Q1.
Payment Integrity revenue expanded 41.8% to $39.3M, whereas Population Health Management revenue fell 2.3% to $14M.
Operating margin rate slipped 250 bps to 10.8%.
Adjusted EBITDA grew 15% to $47.1M.
FY2020 Guidance: Total Revenue: $690M to $705M; Net income: $62M to $74M; Adjusted EBITDA: $177M to $187M; Depreciation and amortization: ~$50M; Net interest expense: ~$6M; Capital expenditures: ~$30M to $35M; Tax rate: 28% to 30%.
Previously: HMS Holdings EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (May 8)
Now read: Ruth's Hospitality missed Q1 estimates »