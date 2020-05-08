Silvercorp Metals (NYSEMKT:SVM) achieves its fiscal 2020 production guidance for all metals at all operations.

For the year, the company beat its silver production guidance by 3% with ~6.3M ounces. Lead production reached 67.4M pounds, also 3% above guidance. Zinc output was 17% above fiscal 2020 guidance at 25.6M pounds .

The company says that the achievement comes as operations in China were suspended for around six weeks amid coronavirus pandemic. Once operations reopened in March, production was ramped up to full capacity with no employee infections.

Silvercorp also maintains its fiscal 2021 production guidance of 6.2M - 6.5M ounces of silver, 66.1M - 68.5M pounds of lead and 24.5M - 26.7M pounds of zinc.

The Company expects to release fiscal year results on May 21