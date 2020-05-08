Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) reports revenue declined 12% on a constant currency basis in Q1.

The Company estimates the COVID-19 crisis represented ~$340M negative impact on Q1 value-add revenue.

Clean Air division revenue -13.2% to $1.55B, Powertrain revenue -15.1% to $997M, Motorparts revenue -11.4% to $706M and Ride Performance division revenue -19.8% to $588M.

Adjusted EBITDA squeezed 26.9% to $239M.

The company will implement additional structural cost reductions expected to achieve an incremental $65M in annual run rate cost savings by the end of 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had liquidity of $1.57B, comprised of $770M cash and $800M undrawn on the revolving credit facility.

Due to uncertainty related to the crisis, the company is not providing financial guidance for the balance of 2020.

