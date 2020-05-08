Domtar (NYSE:UFS) is on watch after recording record sales and EBITDA marks for the personal care business in Q1.

Despite an increase in paper volume in Q1, Domtar experienced a significant reduction of orders in April due to the COVID crisis and the resulting lockdown of schools, offices, retailers and other business sectors.

Total sales were down 8% Y/Y to $1.278B and operating income was $19M vs. $4M at the end of last quarter.

Domtar’s net debt-to-total capitalization ratio stood at 30% at March 31 compared to 27% at December 31.

Looking ahead, Domtar expects personal Care will continue to benefit from higher usage and the impact from new customer wins, but it expects a portion of the demand increase from consumer stock-up may reverse later in the year. Raw material costs are expected to remain stable.

