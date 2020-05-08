Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) gets credit amendments that waive its existing quarterly-tested financial covenants through March 31, 2021 and extends the maturity of its revolving credit facility to December 2021.

Amends $1.0B fully drawn revolving credit facility, $700 term loan, and $670M term loan.

Also adjusts certain financial covenants to revised levels for temporary periods starting in Q2 2021 once quarterly testing of financial covenants resumes.

Adds requirement to maintain minimum liquidity of $200M.

Increases interest rate for each facility to the highest leverage-based margins for the duration of the waiver period.

Adds LIBOR floor of 25 basis points the variable interest rate calculations for both facilities.

Adds certain restrictions and covenants for the duration of the waiver, including on dividends, distribution payments, and share repurchases and new covenants limiting additional debt, asset sales, investments and discretionary capex and requiring certain mandatory prepayments.