Lear (NYSE:LEA) reports seating revenue of $3.4B in Q1 vs. $3.6B consensus and E-systems revenue of $1.1B vs. $1.1B consensus.

Total sales were down 13.6% Y/Y and net income was $124.1M vs. $252.7M a year ago.

Lear ended the quarter with a cash position of $2.45B and total available liquidity of $3.2B.

The company expects earnings to be materially impacted by COVID-19 with production levels at Europe and North America facilities currently well below capacity.

Shares of Lear are flat in premarket trading at $92.72.

Previously: Lear EPS beats by $0.72, beats on revenue (May 8)