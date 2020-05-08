Lear (NYSE:LEA) reports seating revenue of $3.4B in Q1 vs. $3.6B consensus and E-systems revenue of $1.1B vs. $1.1B consensus.
Total sales were down 13.6% Y/Y and net income was $124.1M vs. $252.7M a year ago.
Lear ended the quarter with a cash position of $2.45B and total available liquidity of $3.2B.
The company expects earnings to be materially impacted by COVID-19 with production levels at Europe and North America facilities currently well below capacity.
Shares of Lear are flat in premarket trading at $92.72.
