The FDA has signed off on RedHill Biopharma's (NASDAQ:RDHL) IND for a 40-subject Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Yeliva (opaganib) in patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19 infection.

The primary endpoint is the reduction in total oxygen requirement up to day 14.

The company says the study is not powered for statistical significance.

Opaganib is an orally administered inhibitor of an enzyme called sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) that blocks the synthesis of a lipid-signaling molecule called sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) that promotes cancer growth and pathological inflammation.