Under the five-year investment plan, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will bring its first data center region to Italy.

The Milan-based center will bring Microsoft's global total up to 61 regions available in over 140 countries.

Microsoft will also expand its partnership with Poste Italiane to launch digital skills and smart-work programs.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced its first data center region in New Zealand and a $1B investment in Poland.

In the recent FQ3 report, Microsoft's Azure cloud revenue was up 59% Y/Y.