Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) says it has leveraged its strong off-premises business after restaurants closed in March to triple average off-premises sales per restaurant since then.

For Q1, U.S. company-owned comparable restaurant sales fell 10.4%, driven lower by a 13.2% drop for the Fleming's chain and 13.9% decline for Bonefish Grill.

Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin fell to 12.5% of sales vs. 17.1% a year ago. Adjusted operating margin was 2.7% of sales vs. 7.8% a year ago.

Strategic review update: "While we have implemented the 2020 cost savings measures described at the time and remain committed to our plan to support a growth-focused, operations centric organization over the long term, we have suspended further activity with respect to the strategic review process as we prioritize our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a suspension of discussions with interested parties with respect to our Brazil business."

Shares of BLMN are up 3.24% premarket to $10.20.

