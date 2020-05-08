Ventas (NYSE:VTR) gets $100M, consisting of $34M in cash and $66M in secured notes as it enters a new management agreement with Holiday Retirement and terminates the Holiday Lease.

The agreements pertain to Ventas's 26 independent living assets that were previously leased by the company to Holiday tenants under a master lease.

The notes from the prior guarantor of the Holiday Lease and certain Holiday affiliates mature in five years and bear interest at a blended rate of 9% per year.

Under the new management agreement of the 26 Holiday Communities, Ventas will pay Holiday a management fee equal to 5% of gross revenue. The management agreement is terminable by Ventas without penalty upon thirty days’ notice.

Holiday fully paid all rent due under the Holiday Lease from inception in 2013 through March 2020, with Q1 2020 cash rent totaling $15M.

In Q2 2020, Ventas expects to recognize income reflecting receipt of the cash payment and the notes, partially offset by a non-cash expense of $50M from the write-off of the non-cash accrued straight-line receivable under the Holiday Lease. These amounts will all be excluded from the Park's reported normalized FFO.