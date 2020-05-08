Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) -2.5% pre-market after posting a larger than expected Q1 loss and saying that the impact of COVID-19 "has resulted in changes to the capital markets, which have negatively affected our liquidity position."

The company says in a 10-Q filing that it will "require additional sources of cash beyond current cash balances and currently available financing facilities to fund long-term planned growth."

"The issue would be that lack of access to asset- backed markets could cause them to have to look at other ways of financing power systems," JMP Securities analyst Joe Osha tells Bloomberg, but "it's not like they're going to become insolvent."