SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reports Q1 adjusted EBITDA of -$30.9M vs. $16.4M a year ago as traffic fell 30% to 2.3M guests.

Attendance was up 9% for the first two months of the quarter. The theme park operator believes the attendance increase through the first two months of the year resulted from increased demand due to a combination of factors including improved marketing and communication initiatives, new pricing strategies, and the positive reception of its new rides and compelling attractions and events.

In light of the current park closures, SeaWorld is working to extend expiration dates and/or provide other offerings on its season passes and other products.

Shares of SeaWorld are down 1.56% premarket.

