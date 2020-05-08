Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Q1 results: Revenues: $0; Net loss: ($32.5M); loss/share: ($0.88); Quick Assets: $197.3M (-10.3%).

Anticipated Milestones: NDA submissions for AXS-05 in the treatment of major depressive disorder and AXS-07 in the treatment of migraine in Q4.

FDA meetings for AXS-14 for fibromyalgia and AXS-05 for smoking cessation in H2.

Clinical trial initiations: Phase 3 trial of AXS-05 in treatment resistant depression in Q3.

Phase 3 trials of AXS-12 in narcolepsy and AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation in H2.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

