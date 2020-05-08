The second, concurrent protest was filed with the Defense Department and has Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) asking for more clarity around the DOD's proposed review of the $10B JEDI cloud contract.

Last month, a federal judge ruled that the Pentagon could take its requested 120 days to "reconsider" aspects of the procurement that were challenged in Amazon's first protest.

The DOD has since amended the part of the contract dealing with a pricing scenario for cloud companies. Amazon and bid winner Microsoft were allowed to submit new proposals.

Amazon now says the wording was "ambiguous" and efforts to get more clarity from the Pentagon were denied.

In a blog post, Microsoft accuses Amazon of purposefully blocking its JEDI work.