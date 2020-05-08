Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) inks an agreement with Columbia University securing exclusive global rights to develop novel oligonucleotides for the potential treatment of genetically driven cancers.

The proprietary platform produces oligomers (molecular complexes of chemicals consisting of a few repeating units) that are capable of binding gene sequences 1,000x more effectively that complimentary native DNA.

The oligomers, called ONCOlogues, are sensitive to single-base pair mismatch, resistant to degradation and, according to company, should have minimal off-target toxicity since they do not impact wild-type DNA sequences.

Financial terms are not disclosed.