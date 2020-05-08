Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100M of its convertible senior unsecured notes due May 1, 2025, with underwriters over-allotment option of an additional $15M notes.

The interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears.

The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to repay in full and terminate its existing credit agreement, which currently carries interest at a rate of 9.24% per annum, to pay the cash consideration due in connection with the Private Exchange Transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.