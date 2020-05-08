Ventas (NYSE:VTR) estimates SHOP portfolio spot occupancy at 80.7% as of May 1, down 330 basis points since the beginning of April based on information provided by its SHOP operators.

April move-ins at SHOP operators are ~25% of typical levels while move-outs are largely in-line with historic patterns.

Ventas offered its NNN senior housing tenants a 25% rent deferral program in April, which reduced its April cash receipts by ~$3M; adjusting for this program, the company collected substantially all NNN senior housing rent in April.

Receives substantially all rent due in April form its NNN healthcare tenants and 96% of anticipated rent from its office portfolio tenants.

Expects remaining April rent from office tenants to ultimately be collectible.

Q1 normalized FFO per share of 97 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 89 cents and declined from 99 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $1.01B vs. consensus of $969.9M and $942.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 same-store cash net operating income fell 0.6% Y/Y.

Triple-net same-store cash NOI increased 3.9% Y/Y, driven by the receipt of expected rent from the company's NNN tenants.

SHOP Portfolio same-store cash NOI -10.4% Y/Y, driven by a lower occupancy starting point for the year and, beginning in mid-March, an estimated $6M in COVID-19 related labor and supply costs.

Office portfolio same-store cash NOI +5.8%, led by its university-based research & innovation portfolio, which grew 22% driven by strong lease-up.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

