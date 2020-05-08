Cronos Group (CRON) Q1 results:

Revenues: $8.4M (+180.0%) (primarily driven by sales resulting from the launch of cannabis vaporizers to the Canadian market and inclusion of the Redwood acquisition).

Net Income: $75.7M (-75.9%); EPS: $0.20 (-39.4%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: ($37.1M).

CF Ops: ($38.9M) (-181.9%).

Inventory write-down of $8M primarily driven by fixed-price contracts negotiated prior to cannabis product price compression.

The company completed its first export of bulk dried flower to Cronos Israel in order to sell PEACE NATURALS branded cannabis products for distribution in Israel.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

Previously: Cronos Group EPS beats by $0.25, misses on revenue (May 8)