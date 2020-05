Wedbush analyst Jen Redding lowers estimates on Gap (NYSE:GPS) for Q1, including a forecast for revenue, EPS and comparable sales to fall short of the consensus marks.

"Although we see risk to 1Q consensus estimates, Gap’s ample cash position may help weather COVID, in our view," she advises.

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Gap and lowers its price target to $7 (5.9X the 2021 EPS estimate) from $12 vs. the average sell-side PT of $9.75.