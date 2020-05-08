With yesterday's post-earnings 10% jump , Square (NYSE:SQ) has now nearly doubled from its mid-March low, and is up about 20% on the year.

"We think small-and-medium sized survival rates are going to be relatively low," says Guggenheim, downgrading to Neutral from Buy. The downgrade comes even as the team there takes note of the wild success of Square's Cash App.

Guggenheim has been a long-time bull on Square, with a Buy rating on the stock since all the way back in 2017.

Shares are little-changed in premarket action.