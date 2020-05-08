Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) collects ~60% of its total pro-rata base rents for April, including 78% from the company's top 50 tenants and 40% from those tenants that are closed.

At the end of April, all of Kimco's shopping centers remained open and operational with ~56% of tenants, based on annualized base rent currently open, though some are operating on a limited basis.

Received rent deferral requests representing ~35% of its pro-rata minimum base rent for April and granted deferral for 14% of minimum base rent for that period.

Continues to negotiate for the payment of the remaining April rent not yet collected.

Has access to more than $2.2B of immediate liquidity with almost $900M of cash and $1.3B available under the company's unsecured revolving credit facility at the end of April; ended last month with total pro-rata debt of $113.5M and $707.2M that matures during 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Q1 FFO per share of 37 cents tops the average analyst estimate by a penny and fell from 38 cents from the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $289.7M exceeds the consensus estimate of $283.4M and declined from $295.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

