Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) +6.1% pre-market after easily exceeding Q1 earnings expectations and reducing its annualized dividend to $0.08/share.

On a GAAP basis, Noble Energy lost $3.96B, or $8.27/share, including $4B in asset impairments and other charges, after losing $313M, or $0.65/share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $715M vs. $562M a year ago.

Noble lowers planned full-year capital spending by an additional $50M to $750M-850M, a 53% reduction from the midpoint of original guidance.

The company says it will curtail oil production by 5K-10K bbl/day in May and 30K-40K bbl/day in June from U.S. onshore assets.

Q1 sales volume increase 16% Y/Y to 390K boe/day, with oil sales volumes at the high end of guidance, totaling 139K bbl/day including U.S. onshore oil volumes of 117K bbl/day.

Q1 average U.S. onshore realized price for crude oil and condensate fell 14% to $46.10/bbl; average U.S. onshore realized price for natural gas liquids fell 42% to $10.30/bbl.