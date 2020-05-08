Workers in Arizona, Oregon, and New Mexico have accused Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) of compromising worker safety to maintain chip production.

The complaints allege that Intel failed to isolate workers who tested positive for the coronavirus, dismissed concerns about social distancing violations, and failed to provide masks for workers.

Intel says it has implemented new safety measures, and high output is necessary for the essential products. The company isn't aware of any virus transmission at a company facility.

During last month's earnings call, Intel touted its safety protocols and pledged $100M to help workers under stay at home orders.

Intel has said it filed 90% of Q1 orders on time.