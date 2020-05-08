Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) says it saw higher volume of core Hostess branded multi-pack products in Q1 due to strong demand, particularly in the grocery and dollar channels generated in part from increased store traffic in response to COVID-19.

The company churned up adjusted EBITDA of $51.0M vs. $49.4M a year ago and $48.0M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.9% of sales vs. 22.2% a year ago

Hostess pulls full-year guidance, but reaffirms its long-term financial objectives of organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow conversion in the top-quartile of its peers.

Shares of Hostess Brands are up 8.66% premarket to $12.30.

