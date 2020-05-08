Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) says April rent collections in its office and multifamily portfolios average above 90%, but retail portfolio collections were ~20%, in-line with its expectations based on the immediate impact to retailer cash flows from closures.

BPY gains 6.7% in premarket trading as

Ends Q1 with $7.2B of group-wide liquidity, including $1.8B of cash on hand, $3.7B of corporate and subsidiary credit facilities and $1.7B of undrawn construction facilities.

Q1 company FFO and realized gains per unit 33 cents vs. 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 commercial property and hospitality revenue of $1.77B vs. $1.97B a year ago.

Q1 net revenue of $1.09B declined from $1.50B a year ago.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

