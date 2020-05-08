American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) estimates Q1 were unfavorably impacted by COVID-19 by ~$169M.

Driveline sales declined 11.5% to $1.03B and Metal Forming sales fell 12.6% to $422.3M.

Gross margin rate contracted 160 bps to 14.5%.

SG&A expense rate +140 bps to 6.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 12.9% to $213.3M (margin +160 bps to 15.9%).

Due to the continued uncertainty, the company is not issuing revised FY2020 guidance.

AXL +16.67% premarket.

Previously: American Axle & Manufacturing EPS beats by $0.28, beats on revenue (May 8)