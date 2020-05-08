Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) +6% in Europe after reporting FQ2 results that delivered a general "sense of relief," according to Morgan Stanley.

After excluding Gas Power and SGRE group orders, Industrial Business sales, IB profit and reported EPS were ahead of consensus, the Stanley analysts say.

Siemens said it expects an even bigger hit from COVID-19 in the current quarter after industrial profit fell 18% to €1.59B ($1.72B) in the March quarter, and orders fell 8% to €15.15B due to sharp declines at the train engineering business.

Q2 revenues were flat at €14.23B, as increases at Siemens Healthineers and its train-making mobility unit offset a decline at Digital Industries.

Withdrawing full-year guidance, Siemens said it now expects a "moderate decline" in comparable full-year revenue, after previously forecasting moderate growth.

The company is stepping up cost-saving efforts to cope with COVID-19, aiming for overall cost reductions of €475M by FY 2021, an increase of €165M.

Results did not include Siemens Gas and Power and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, which will be spun off into the new Siemens Energy.

Siemens said it also plans to separate and list Flender, its mechanical drive manufacturer, which has ~€2B in annual sales.