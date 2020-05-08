U.S. loses 20.5M jobs in April

April nonfarm payrolls: -20.5M vs. -21.5M consensus and -870K previous (revised from -701K).

Unemployment rate: 14.7% vs. 16.4% consensus and 4.4% prior. The broader U6 unemployment rate skyed to 22.8% from 8.7%.

Unemployment reaches its highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase in the history of the series, back to January 1948.

Labor force participation rate fell by 2.5 percentage points over the month to 60.2%, the lowest rate since January 1973 (when it was 60%).

The number of persons not in the labor force who currently want a job, at 9.9M, nearly doubled in April.

Employment in leisure and hospitality plunged by 7.7M, or 47%, with almost three quarters of the decline in food services and drinking places (-5.5M).

Average hourly earnings increased by $1.34 to $30.01, reflecting the substantial job loss among lower-paid workers.