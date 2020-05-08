Bank of America keeps a Buy rating on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) after taking in the beverage company's Q1 earnings report.

"As COVID related disruption begins to move into rear-view and companies with high quality balance sheets and ability to return cash to shareholders such as MNST become increasingly attractive," notes the firm.

On competition, BofA says MNST believes that it has strong enough brands and marketing to prevail in the long term against PEP, who has struggled in distributing Rockstar since 2009. "While there may be short term disruption as PEP broadens out its energy footprint, MNST believes this will bring the Coke system closer together against a common opponent," advises the analyst team.

BofA keeps a price objective of $70 on Monster vs. the average sell-side PT of $67.78.

