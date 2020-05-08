Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) warns continued disruptions to travel and port operations in various regions may result in further suspensions.

Due to the suspension in sailings, booking trends reflect elevated cancellations for 2020 and more typical levels for 2021 and beyond. Royal Caribbean says the booked position for 2021 is within historical ranges when compared to same time last year with 2021 prices up mid-single digits compared to 2020.

On the balance sheet, the company had $2.4B in customer deposits on March 31. This includes approximately $800M of future cruise credits related to previously announced voyage cancellations through June 11.

RCL +3.00% premarket to $39.17

Source: Press Release