Despite calling Uber's (NYSE:UBER) April a "horror show" of coronavirus headwinds, Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and raises the price target from $30 to $38 after earnings.

A group of analysts led by Daniel Ives and Ygal Arounian notes the surprising strength of Uber Eats during the quarter and says cost-cutting will remain a key focus for the Street.

Wedbush raises its Q2 revenue estimate by 20% and now sees Eats sales of $853M, up from the prior $368M view.

More action: DA Davidson upgrades Uber from Neutral to Buy and increases the price target from $23.50 to $39, citing the improved profit profile, solid liquidity, and Eats expansion.

Bernstein (Outperform) raises Uber's PT from $32 to $35.

Uber shares are up 6.2% pre-market to $32.96.

Previously: Uber shares gain as execs see ride recovery (May. 07 2020)