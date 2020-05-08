Benchmark lifts its price target on Buy-rated Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) to $4 after watching the company post another positive release.

"We are now assuming that April is the peak ordering month but that the tailwind persists throughout the balance of the year. As a result, despite all of the unprofitable market closures, we now see Waitr growing revenue 2% y/y," writes analyst Daniel Kurnos.

Kurnos forecasts EBITDA of $21.5M out of Waitr, which is called conservative with some cost-saving fruit still to be picked.

"We continue to believe the long-term game plan is a sale, and these results only reinforce our belief that Waitr will have a seat at the table dictating terms rather than being served a garbage offer," he writes.

Shares of Waitr are down 3.42% in premarket action to $2.26. Benchmark's PT implies 77% upside potential for shares.

