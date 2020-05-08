Fluor (NYSE:FLR) -3.8% pre-market after disclosing it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking documents and information related to Q2 2019 charges and related projects.

Fluor said in February that the SEC was conducting a related investigation.

In August 2019, the company said it recorded a Q2 charge of $714M due to an "operational and strategic review of Fluor's businesses, as well as project developments during the quarter," including meetings with clients, subcontractors and suppliers and settlements of outstanding claims.