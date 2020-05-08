BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is down 3.11 % in premarket trading after reporting a 15.5% drop in comparable sales during Q1.

Comparable sales were down 40.4% for the last five weeks of the quarter as the pandemic forced locations to close for dine-in service.

BJ's says 55 locations of its 205 restaurants are now serving guests in dining rooms in a limited capacity.

Bj's outlook: "While there were plans to open eight to ten restaurants in 2020, the Company now anticipates opening one additional restaurant later this year and has either canceled or delayed its remaining new restaurant openings for fiscal 2020. “The current environment has not changed our view of the long-term growth potential for BJ’s. While we manage through these challenging times with all other restaurant concepts, we are as optimistic as ever that BJ’s will continue to grow and expand our market share."

