Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) shows enough progress for JPMorgan to bump up its rating to Neutral from Overweight.

Analyst Ken Goldman says the firm still harbors some concerns on a bloated Hain P/E and uncertainty about how a premium, higher-priced portfolio will perform in a recession, but also sees a number of positives on the Get Bigger brands and margin potential.

"Thus, while the valuation remains a bit stretched and we prefer other stocks in our coverage at the moment, we think having a more balanced rating on HAIN is appropriate," he updates.

JP's new price target on Hain is $28.