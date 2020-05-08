Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) +0.3% pre-market after reporting better than forecast Q1 earnings but lowering earnings guidance for the full year, expecting reduced demand due to COVID-19.

Exelon lowers FY 2020 EPS guidance to $2.80-$3.10 from $3.00-$3.30 previously but still in-line with $3.03 analyst consensus estimate.

For Q2, the company sees EPS of $0.35-$0.45, below $0.59 consensus.

Exelon said its Q1 financials were not affected by COVID-19, but PECO, DPL Delaware, ACE and Generation expect a reduction in operating revenues for the remaining nine months of 2020 due to expected reduction in electric load.

The company says it is pursuing $250M in cost savings across its operating companies to offset part of the pandemic's expected impact on operating revenues.

Exelon also says it remains on track to invest $26B across its utilities.