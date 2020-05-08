AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) announces positive results from the CONVERGE IDE study evaluating its EPi-Sense device in a procedure called hybrid Convergent ablation to treat patients with persistent atrial fibrillation (AF).

The trial compared the hybrid Convergent procedure, which combines minimally invasive closed-chest epicardial ablation performed by a surgeon with endocardial catheter ablation performed by an electrophysiologist, to endocardial catheter ablation alone in 153 patients.

Results showed an ~18% difference in favor of the Convergent approach as measured by freedom from AF/atrial flutter/atrial tachycardia through month 12.

The company says it will be working with the FDA on a registration path.