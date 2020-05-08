Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) expects its U.S. retail segment to record a provision for credit losses of C$1.1B (US$0.8B) for fiscal Q2 2020.

Expects its corporate segment to record PCL of ~C$0.6B (US$0.4B) for the quarter.

PCL recorded in the corporate segment consists primarily of the retailer partners' share of PCL for the bank's U.S. strategic card portfolio. For this portfolio, the retailer partners' share of revenues and PCLs recorded in the corporate segment are fully offset through corporate non-interest expenses and therefore will result in no impact to corporate or total bank earnings in Q2.

TD reports results for fiscal Q2 ended April 30 on May 28, 2020.