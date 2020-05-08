Noble Midstream Partners lowers 2020 capital budget, updates EBITDA outlook

May 08, 2020 9:27 AM ETNoble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)NBLXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) up ~6% pre-market after easily exceeding Q1 earnings expectations and updating its 2020 outlook
  • Revenue was up 17% sequentially to $224M, driven by the Q4 2019 DevCo interest acquisition as well as higher than expected volume from gathering and crude oil sales.
  • Q1 capital expenditures of $43M came in below the low end of guidance
  • Preserved ~$200M in cash flow in 2020 by reducing the quarterly distribution nearly 75%
  • Noble Midstream further cuts its 2020 capex to a range of $60M to $80M, as well as tightened equity investment capital to $240M - $260M.
  • Revised the 2020 adjusted EBITDA range to $370M - $410M and DCF range to $280M - $310M
  • Previously: Noble Midstream Partners beats on revenue (May 8)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.