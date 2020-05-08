Noble Midstream Partners lowers 2020 capital budget, updates EBITDA outlook
May 08, 2020 9:27 AM ETNoble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)NBLXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) up ~6% pre-market after easily exceeding Q1 earnings expectations and updating its 2020 outlook
- Revenue was up 17% sequentially to $224M, driven by the Q4 2019 DevCo interest acquisition as well as higher than expected volume from gathering and crude oil sales.
- Q1 capital expenditures of $43M came in below the low end of guidance
- Preserved ~$200M in cash flow in 2020 by reducing the quarterly distribution nearly 75%
- Noble Midstream further cuts its 2020 capex to a range of $60M to $80M, as well as tightened equity investment capital to $240M - $260M.
- Revised the 2020 adjusted EBITDA range to $370M - $410M and DCF range to $280M - $310M
- Previously: Noble Midstream Partners beats on revenue (May 8)