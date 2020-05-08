Kratos Defense (NASDAQ:KTOS) +8% after yesterday's Q1 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q1 highlights: Revenue of $168.9M (+5.3% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.3M (-6.9% Y/Y), reflecting increased research and development investments of ~$1.8M, primarily in the Company's space and satellite communications business.

Backlog at March 29, 2020 was $646.8M (+7.6% Q/Q).

Financial Guidance: expects Q2 revenue in the range of $160M-$170M (consensus:180.68M) and Adj. EBITDA of $12M-$16M.

For FY20 expects revenue in the range of $720M-$760M (from $740M-$780M) vs. a consensus of $749.77M and Adj. EBITDA of $72M-$78M.

Previously: Kratos Defense & Security EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May 7)